ATA MCE 2019 wraps up in San Diego

A final look around the American Trucking Associations' annual Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Fleet executives just wrapped up a week here in southern California learning, sharing and talking about the current and future challenges and solutions in the trucking industry.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) annual Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) at the San Diego Convention Center ran from Oct. 5-8.

It included a call to action from ATA President and CEO Chris Spear and several other addresses and workshops that covered ELDs and personal conveyance, legalized marijuana’s effect on trucking, and much more.

More than 2,000 trucking professionals attended this fall’s ATA show that features policy discussions, educational sessions, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and several networking opportunities.

The ATA MCE exhibit hall featured nearly 200 companies from trucking’s top manufacturers, suppliers and technology showcasing the latest products. Additionally, several companies used the show to announce new offerings and other collaborations.