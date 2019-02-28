Chevin release the second installment of UI updates

Chevin Fleet Solutions has released the second stage of changes to both Enterprise and SME versions of its fleet management software, FleetWave.

This latest version focuses primarily on improving the way it displays fleet data and performance reporting within the software.

Introducing new UI/UX technology into the fleet management package, new tools and key existing features and been redesigned to make them more user-friendly. Some of the improvements include a code-free report builder called the KPI Wizard as well as a redesigned reporting dashboard with a “report manager.” This allows users to quickly add or remove items from a list of best practice fleet industry KPIs.

“Helping our users quickly and easily understand their data means that they can make better and more informed tactical and strategic fleet management decisions,” David Gladding, global sales and marketing director explains. “FleetWave is an incredibly comprehensive fleet software package capable of managing intricate and complex levels of fleet data including tax, procurement contract, maintenance, fuel and costings with the ability to deliver high levels of system configuration.”

FleetWave’s other enhancements include improved data table presentation that supports fleet specific visual enhancements such as vehicle registration plate graphics based on country of origin. Icons will help users easily identify properties such as fuel types, vehicle types and visual alerts for services reminders that change color based on urgency.

Photo: Chevin

“Keeping a consistent user experience whilst retaining high levels of configuration in the system created a significant challenge for our development team, but we believe that what we have achieved is a truly exceptional fleet management system,” Gladding continues. “FleetWave remains at the forefront on internet technology and these latest updates have exceeded expectations. We are confident that existing users will be delighted with the improvements too.”