Dart Transit launches search for new president

Dart Transit Company has started a national search for its next president.

Donald G. Oren, who has led company for over 50 years, is the current chairman and president of Dart Transit. Oren, along with Dart’s executive management team, will be overseeing the process of hiring a new president.

“As we are commemorating our 85th year in business and being a part of an ever-changing and vital industry, we are focused on the future and seeking to best position our leadership team to meet the challenges ahead and make the most of our opportunities,” Oren said. “We are looking forward to our search process for a new president and bringing in fresh viewpoints that will allow Dart to continue to move forward as a market leader and innovator. I’m very proud of Dart’s history, but I am even more excited about Dart’s future.”

Dart was started in 1934 by Earl Oren, Don’s father, in St. Paul, MN. The company, which is now headquartered in Eagan, MN., has grown to a fleet of 1,800 owner-operators and company drivers. The company is in the top 100 on the Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 list.

In addition to truckload services, Dart offers logistics, warehousing, relay, storage, and intermodal solutions throughout the U.S.

“As an organization, Dart is looking for an established leader, experienced in the truckload industry. Our new president will be responsible for driving and executing strategic decisions that result in controlled growth while adhering to our organization’s values,” said Oren, who is the majority shareholder of the company owned by his family. “As a family, we are looking forward to working with the new president and our management team in serving the next generation of customer service needs as well as the needs of owner-operators and company drivers. We believe it’s best for Dart at this point in time to find a strong leader who can bring an outside perspective and depth of experience into this position.”