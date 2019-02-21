J.B. Hunt completes acquisition for final mile services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery. The transaction, announced in January, was closed and became effective February 15.

“Cory’s customer-first mentality and focus on the consumer experience have made it one of the best in the furniture business,” said Nick Hobbs, executive vice president and president of Dedicated Contract Services at J.B. Hunt. “Those values very much align with ours, and we are proud to welcome Cory to the J.B. Hunt family.”

Cory’s home delivery services will be integrated with J.B. Hunt Final Mile Services, a division of the company’s Dedicated Contract Services business unit. Final Mile operates one of the largest nationwide, commingled cross-dock operations and can serve 100% of the contiguous United States.

With the Cory acquisition, Final Mile has grown to include 100 locations and over 3.1 million square feet of warehouse and facilities space.