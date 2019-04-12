Zonar partner program grows to 28 companies

SEATTLE. Zonar, has plenty to celebrate this week. On Wednesday, the company announced its strategic partner program added 21 new partners over the past year, bringing the total to 28. This includes five resellers.

The purpose of the partner program is to help businesses stay competitive; enhance, integrate with, and bolster their existing fleet management solutions; and meet rapidly-changing industry regulations, explains the company. Zonar partners provide a wide array of product and service solutions that serve fleets of all sizes across vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries.

“Our customers have always been our top priority, so we’ve taken great care to ensure our partner network empowers fleet managers with best-in-class products, services, and support that work seamlessly well together,” said Gary Schmidt, vice president of business solutions at Zonar. “We make sure the partners we work with can differentiate themselves in the marketplace and grow their influence by reaching more fleets and gaining added go-to-market support from Zonar.”

Zonar’s newest “Alliance” partners include: CarriersEdge, Ditat, Dossier, DTSystems, EBE Technologies, GeoRef/BusPlanner, Jonel, Justransform, Kronos, Project44, Shipwell, Stone Mountain, TimeClock Plus, Tranzlogix, Verra Mobility and Zello.

New “Solutions Partners/Resellers” include: Assured Telematics, Day Wireless, Fleet Hoster, Native Innovation and Rush Enterprises.

The partner program offers three partnership levels for qualified businesses: Alliance Partners, Solution Partners and Master Partners, with different levels of Zonar support and training to accommodate a variety of business models and goals. Also available to partners is the Zonar Partner Center, a partner portal offering partners a broad array of on-demand product, training, and implementation tools and resources to accelerate and streamline partner onboarding, sales enablement, lead sharing, order processing, and cross-team communication.

“Our transportation management system dispatches thousands of trucks across North America and we sought a leading telematics and smart fleet management partner to help us deliver a leading-edge, complete transportation management platform,” said Ivan Demkovitch, President of Ditat. “With our integration with Zonar, Ditat is able to automate and streamline dispatch operations, driver communications and compliance, and fleet maintenance through a single mobile app solution.”

“Together Zonar and RTA have a long history of providing fleet managers with solutions that help make our roads safer, their jobs easier and their fleets more efficient,” said Josh Turley, CEO of RTA Fleet Management. “By integrating our maintenance system with their verified … inspection data, our clients gain greater clarity, confidence and peace of mind while managing their operations, and achieve more powerful preventative – and proactive – fleet maintenance capabilities. Now as a Zonar Alliance Partner we look forward to our continued collaboration and growth together.”

Founded in 2001, Zonar is majority-owned by technology company Continental AG. The trucking industry’s first introduction to Zonar was through its Electronic Verified Inspection System (EVIR).