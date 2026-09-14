Samsara launches Driver Perks rewards program for truck drivers
Key takeaways
- Samsara’s new program gives fleets another way to recognize professional drivers.
- Driver Perks brings a new type of benefit to drivers across Samsara’s network.
- More than 50 brands are part of Samsara’s new driver-focused rewards program.
Samsara recently launched Driver Perks, a free rewards program that gives professional drivers access to offers and discounts from more than 50 brands.
The company developed Driver Perks with members of its Driver Council and feedback from drivers across its network. The program is available to millions of professional drivers in the U.S., including those working in long-haul trucking, passenger transit, and last-mile delivery, with plans to expand to additional drivers worldwide.
The Driver Perks program includes brands such as Audible, BetterHelp, BetterSleep, Dickies, Liquid I.V., OLIPOP, Pit Boss Grills, MEATZY, and Truck Parking Club. Drivers can access the offers through the Samsara Driver App, a direct web link, or a QR code provided by their organization.
All offers are available at any time, with additional brands and offers expected to be added in the future. Each participating brand determines its own offer terms, and drivers redeem offers directly with the brand.
“We've spent more than a decade building technology to help keep drivers safe and efficient on the road,” Johan Land, chief product officer at Samsara, said. “Driver Perks is about recognizing them for that work in a way that's practical and real. We asked drivers what would matter to them, and we built Driver Perks using that feedback. Launching it during Driver Appreciation Month makes it all the more meaningful.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Driver Perks gives fleets another way to support and recognize drivers without having to create and administer a separate rewards program. Because the program is free to drivers and comes at no cost to fleets, it could provide an additional driver benefit without adding a direct program expense. The range of participating brands also gives fleets a way to offer benefits tied to drivers’ interests beyond the workplace.