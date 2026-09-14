Samsara launches Driver Perks rewards program for truck drivers

Samsara recently launched Driver Perks, a free rewards program that gives professional drivers access to offers and discounts from more than 50 brands.

The company developed Driver Perks with members of its Driver Council and feedback from drivers across its network. The program is available to millions of professional drivers in the U.S., including those working in long-haul trucking, passenger transit, and last-mile delivery, with plans to expand to additional drivers worldwide.

The Driver Perks program includes brands such as Audible, BetterHelp, BetterSleep, Dickies, Liquid I.V., OLIPOP, Pit Boss Grills, MEATZY, and Truck Parking Club. Drivers can access the offers through the Samsara Driver App, a direct web link, or a QR code provided by their organization.