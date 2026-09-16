National Truck Driver Appreciation Week brings driver recognition into focus

Poem is an NTDAW must-watch

Every September, NTDAW gives the industry a chance to do something it doesn’t do nearly often enough: thank drivers. It’s easy to reduce drivers to an obstacle in our way on the interstate, a delivery window, or a blip on a tracking app. It’s much harder to sit with what the job actually costs the person behind the wheel, and what the person behind the wheel does for us and our families.

That’s exactly what Doug Marcello, a shareholder at Saxton & Stump, does in “Just a Trucker,” a short spoken-word film Alabama Trucking News produced with Marcello this year.

“Just a Trucker” is a poem he wrote and narrated himself, set against quiet, real footage of life on the road (a fuel pump in the rain, a flatbed being tarped down in the wind, a driver eating alone at a diner counter at 2 a.m.).

You can watch his narration here or view the poem below.

Just a Trucker by Doug Marcello

The car passed him on the interstate today. Its driver forgot about him before the next exit. No reason to recall. Nothing memorable. He was … just a trucker.

Just a trucker who has been behind the wheel since 2 a.m. And while the car driver slept in a neighborhood that was dark and quiet and dreaming, he was already three states into it. Pushing through the black, keeping his eyes open so theirs could stay closed.

Just a trucker who stood at a fuel pump in January rain, 200 miles back. Diesel smell in his jacket, fingers numb, because the load doesn’t wait for weather, the clock doesn’t stop for comfort.

Just a trucker who missed the birthday and the anniversary and the ballgame when his daughter hit her first home run, and the school play, where his son forgot his lines and looked for him in the crowd for reassurance. But he was on I-80, making sure someone else’s kids had what they wanted under the tree.

Just a trucker who climbed on the flatbed and the wind of March and rustled a tarp over the load and rechecked the securement to protect the load, and more importantly, the families that shared the highway with them.

Just a trucker who cranked the dolly legs in the mud at 4 a.m. at a dock with no lights in a part of town. Nobody drives through by choice. No audience, no acknowledgment. Just the work done right.

Just a trucker who eats alone at a counter. Sleeps where he works, lives in his office, clocks out in his bunk, and wakes up to do it again in the same seat, to provide for his family and so others can have what they need and what they want.

The backbone of everything they have. Everything they ordered, everything they take for granted, delivered by the person they passed on that highway and forgot about before they reach their next exit.

And who does all this?

Just a trucker.

Only a trucker.