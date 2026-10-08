Trucker Guide launches roadside service to help drivers compare repair offers
Key takeaways
- Drivers can compare roadside service offers based on price, ETA, ratings, and reviews.
- Requests can include vehicle, tire, issue, location, and photo details.
- Roadside Assistance costs $19.99 plus the provider's accepted service price.
Trucker Guide recently launched a roadside assistance service to help drivers compare offers from nearby service providers. The company, which operates a navigation and road-information app for truck drivers, allows users to request assistance for trucks, trailers, buses, and RVs.
Drivers can request tire service, general repairs, diagnostics, towing, and other roadside assistance. The request process allows drivers to select their vehicle and service type, provide details about the issue, enter vehicle information, add an optional photo, and select a location and search radius.
For tire service, drivers can identify the affected tire, its brand and size, and describe issues such as a blowout, replacement, or repair. Vehicle information can include the company name, make and model, year, VIN, color, and unit number.
After a request is submitted, nearby providers can review the details and send offers. Drivers are not automatically assigned to the first provider that responds. Instead, they can compare offers based on the provider's company name, price, and estimated arrival time. Full offer details can also include ratings, customer reviews, pricing information, and provider notes.
Drivers can claim or decline individual offers and select the provider that best fits their needs. Once a provider confirms a claimed offer, a timer displays the estimated arrival time. After the service is completed, the driver pays the provider according to the accepted offer and can rate the vendor and leave a review.
Access to the Roadside Assistance Service is free, and a Trucker Guide navigation subscription is not required. Drivers pay the provider's accepted price plus a $19.99 Trucker Guide service fee.
What this means for the trucking industry
The service gives owner-operators, small fleets, and dispatchers another way to manage breakdowns when a driver is outside the fleet's usual service network. Comparing multiple offers, prices, and estimated arrival times could help drivers make faster roadside service decisions instead of contacting providers individually.