Trucker Guide launches roadside service to help drivers compare repair offers

Trucker Guide recently launched a roadside assistance service to help drivers compare offers from nearby service providers. The company, which operates a navigation and road-information app for truck drivers, allows users to request assistance for trucks, trailers, buses, and RVs.

Drivers can request tire service, general repairs, diagnostics, towing, and other roadside assistance. The request process allows drivers to select their vehicle and service type, provide details about the issue, enter vehicle information, add an optional photo, and select a location and search radius.

For tire service, drivers can identify the affected tire, its brand and size, and describe issues such as a blowout, replacement, or repair. Vehicle information can include the company name, make and model, year, VIN, color, and unit number.