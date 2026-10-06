Trucker Path expands reserved parking network with 5,750 spaces

Safe Truck Parking provides daily, short-term, and long-term parking in assigned spots. Its locations feature gated access with license plate readers, surveillance cameras, secure fencing and lighting, restrooms, on-site staff, and regular patrols.

"The addition of Safe Truck Parking to the Trucker Path reserved parking network continues our efforts to ensure truck drivers can efficiently locate daily and long-term parking," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "Truck parking availability is estimated at only one parking space for every 11 trucks on the road, and cargo theft incidents are continuing to rise. Access to bookable parking assures drivers that they can find safe and secure parking, giving them certainty and improving their quality of life on the road."

What this means for the trucking industry

The expanded network gives fleets and drivers more options to secure parking before reaching the end of a driving period, potentially reducing the uncertainty involved in finding available spaces. For fleet executives, the combination of reservable and free parking data could also support more predictable trip planning and help drivers identify parking options based on expected availability.