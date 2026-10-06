Trucker Path expands reserved parking network with 5,750 spaces
Key takeaways
- The expanded network includes two Safe Truck Parking locations opening this month.
- Trucker Path’s reserved parking network now exceeds 70,000 reservable spaces.
- Safe Truck Parking offers daily, short- and long-term assigned parking.
Trucker Path recently expanded its reserved parking network with the addition of Safe Truck Parking, adding more than 5,750 spaces across 25 locations, including two locations opening this month. The company, which provides a mobile app for North American truck drivers, now offers more than 70,000 reservable truck parking spots through its app.
More than one million Trucker Path app users can also access free parking availability throughout the U.S. and Canada. The availability information uses crowdsourced data from app users and predictive analytics based on historical utilization and time-of-day patterns.
Safe Truck Parking provides daily, short-term, and long-term parking in assigned spots. Its locations feature gated access with license plate readers, surveillance cameras, secure fencing and lighting, restrooms, on-site staff, and regular patrols.
"The addition of Safe Truck Parking to the Trucker Path reserved parking network continues our efforts to ensure truck drivers can efficiently locate daily and long-term parking," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "Truck parking availability is estimated at only one parking space for every 11 trucks on the road, and cargo theft incidents are continuing to rise. Access to bookable parking assures drivers that they can find safe and secure parking, giving them certainty and improving their quality of life on the road."
What this means for the trucking industry
The expanded network gives fleets and drivers more options to secure parking before reaching the end of a driving period, potentially reducing the uncertainty involved in finding available spaces. For fleet executives, the combination of reservable and free parking data could also support more predictable trip planning and help drivers identify parking options based on expected availability.