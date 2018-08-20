Q&A: Regular vs. premium diesel

What’s the difference between standard #2 diesel and premium fuel?

A premium diesel has a higher cetane number, better lubricity and includes detergents that provide injector-cleaning capability versus standard #2 diesel. Cetane measures a fuel’s ignition delay. Higher cetane equals a shorter delay and better ignition quality for quicker start-ups and less pollution. Lubricity improver is used to reduce the friction and wear of fuel pump and injector components under pressure, which extends the life of the fuel pump and reduces downtime. Detergents keep fuel injectors clean for optimal engine performance.

In more than 14,000 hours of grueling real-world tests, Cenex Roadmaster XL® prevented injector fouling and filter plugging while delivering premium power and fuel economy. Tests have also shown a 4.5% increase in power compared to standard #2.

Are all premium fuels alike?

No, both base fuels and additives used to achieve “premium” status can vary widely by supplier. Ruby Fieldmaster® offers a quality base, soy-enhanced fuel and a complete, multi-functional additive package formulated for the rugged demands of agriculture. It’s continually researched and tested to ensure the highest quality premium diesel fuel on the market. That’s why we can confidently offer our unequaled Total Protection Plan® diesel fuel warranty.

I’ve been using plain #2 diesel for years without a problem. Why switch now?

Over time, your engine’s fuel pump and injectors get dirty – a gradual, hard-to-notice process that reduces both engine performance and a fuel economy. Plain #2 fuel contains no additives to reduce wear, extend storage life or reduce the formation of gum, varnish and corrosion.

Why not just buy an over-the-counter additive for my #2 fuel?

Many over-the-counter additives simply have solvents that offer very limited benefits. Plus, they usually cost you more than a premium fuel.

What’s included in the additive package? What does it do?

Seven additives work together to produce a variety of benefits.

No other premium diesel fuel contains a more complete, multi-functional additive package that helps avoid the hassle associated with using aftermarket products to top treat fuel. Learn more about the benefits of Cenex Roadmaster XL®.

