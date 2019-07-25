Take the energy challenge

Normally I reserve this space to talk about ways those of us in the trucking industry can do more to improve the freight efficiency of the nation’s fleet. But I recently heard about Envision Virgin Racing’s 2 Week Climate Challenge and given our history with Sir Richard Branson and his Virgin companies, thought I would take on the challenge! The initiative is a sustainability challenge that suggests six ways individuals can use less energy in their daily lives.

I figure since I promote energy efficiency for the trucking industry, it made sense to promote energy efficiency on a more personal level.

The challenge took place beginning on June 28 and ran for two weeks. Even though the official challenge is over, I hope you at least consider taking one of the following actions in the near future:

Cut out red meat: The global livestock industry produces more greenhouse gas emissions than all cars, planes, trains and ships combined.

Switch to reusable coffee cups: About 2.5 billion coffee cups are thrown away each year in the UK alone and only 1 in 400 are recycled.

Wash clothes at 30°C (86°F): This uses 40% less electricity over the course of a year.

Car share: The average person spends 18 days a year in a car with each car emitting nearly its own weight in carbon dioxide.

Unplug electronic devices: Electronic devices consume energy when they are plugged in even if they are not turned on. In the U.S., so-called "vampire power" is responsible for using up to $19 billion in energy a year.

Turn off the tap: Leaving the tap on while brushing your teeth uses the equivalent of four gallons of water per minute or 200 gallons of water a week for a family of four.

All of these things are fairly simple to do. Maybe after you try one of them, you’ll decide to keep doing it or even take another energy-saving action.

You know me, I’m all about energy efficiency for trucks so why not for people too?