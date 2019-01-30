Eaton upgrades e-commerce site, signs distribution agreement with Bezares

LAS VEGAS. Eaton Corp. unveiled a new portal and e-commerce platform for its heavy-duty truck aftermarket products, and said its vehicle group’s aftermarket unit reached a distribution agreement with Bezares SA to become the North American master distributor for its mobile power hydraulic portfolio.

The announcements were made during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

The aftermarket portal - EatonPartsOnline - consolidates information from multiple locations and offers product research tools. It also allows customers to conduct business with Eaton via a new business-to-business interface.

“The new website and ordering capabilities are an integral part of helping our customers have more real-time information at their fingertips and improving the ease of doing business with Eaton’s aftermarket business,” said Tim Bauer, vice president of aftermarket for the Vehicle Group in North America.

Eaton also said the agreement with Bezares will allow the aftermarket team to offer comprehensive mobile hydraulic solutions that meet customer needs for power takeoffs and other hydraulic products.

“Eaton’s market reputation, customer reach and Roadranger support network make them an ideal partner for Bezares as we look to quickly increase our presence in the North American marketplace,” said Francisco Pulido, general manager of Bezares USA.