Hendrickson expands Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems operations

Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, IL, is expanding its Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems operations in Northeastern Ohio with 35 acres purchased from the more than 325-acre parcel of the Stark County Farm property. This new plot will be home to Hendrickson’s sixth trailer suspension plant.

“This $50 million, state-of-the-art facility will support local and Canadian customers as well as other Hendrickson divisions,” stated Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson. “It is our 11th manufacturing site in the United States and will have the capacity to manufacture axles and suspensions for Heavy-Duty Class 8 vehicles. We are excited for this opportunity not only for Hendrickson but for the State of Ohio, Stark County and the Village of Navarre.”

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a manufacturer and supplier of medium and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.

“When completed and fully operational, this 180,000 square foot facility will employ a full-time workforce of nearly 300 associates. Hendrickson anticipates ground breaking to take place in April 2019 with completion of the facility in the first quarter of 2020. A solid technical workforce, proximity to customers and suppliers as well as Hendrickson Trailer’s roots in Northeast Ohio, all played a major role in our decision to locate the new manufacturing facility in Ohio,” stated Perry Bahr, vice president Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems.