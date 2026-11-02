Newly in 'hunting phase,' FedEx Freight eyes more yield gains
Key takeaways
- FedEx Freight is targeting shipment growth and stronger pricing as it enters 2027.
- Contract renewals and a dedicated sales force are helping FedEx Freight pursue higher yields.
- A 6.9% general rate increase and ongoing transition costs will shape FedEx Freight's 2027 outlook.
The beginnings of a strong renewal cycle and “a hunting phase” for its sales force should set up FedEx Freight Holding Co. for a 2027 featuring both yield and shipment growth, executives said October 29 after reporting the company’s first set of financial results as an independent company.
President and CEO John Smith and his team told investors and analysts that the LTL titan averaged about 88,900 daily shipments in the four months since being spun out of FedEx Corp. That was down about 1% year over year, but Smith and CFO Marshall Witt pointed to an encouraging trend that had September shipments up 0.9% from 2025.
From June 1 to September 30, FedEx Freight booked net profits of $230 million on revenues of $3.28 billion. Operating income was $383 million, down 6% from the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue per shipment excluding fuel surcharges rose 1.6% year over year to $318.23, while revenue per hundredweight ticked up 0.3%.
Smith said those latter statistics should start to tick up in the coming quarters as FedEx Freight salespeople renew contracts in today’s higher-cost and -rate environment. Smith said teams have renewed about 25% of FedEx Freight’s contractual portfolio (which accounts for about two-thirds of revenues) since June “and achieved our strongest renewal pricing performance in recent years.”
Smith also said that the dedicated sales team FedEx Freight started to assemble as it was preparing to spin out of FedEx proper has been able to switch gears from “cultivating and making sure that we kept the business that we did have” into a more aggressive mode and making headway among small and mid-sized companies as well as in the health care, grocery, and data centers/energy markets Smith and his leadership team have prioritized.
“We’re already starting to see traction in some of these verticals. We’re also seeing new business,” Smith said. “Even though we’re four months into the hunting phase, we feel really good about the opportunity to continue the momentum that we started building these first four months.”
Another factor FedEx Freight’s leaders think will contribute to steady improvements in 2027—when the company will still be digesting various costs and investments related to becoming a standalone company—is a 6.9% general rate increase (GRI) scheduled for early January and applying to about one-third of the company’s revenues. Witt acknowledged to analysts that “the GRI doesn’t completely stick” but added that he’s optimistic the upcoming increase will have longer-lasting benefits because of FedEx Freight’s dedicated salesforce.
“Having that stickiness and ability to use that sales relationship, to allow there to be a conversation, to hold some of that yield for longer periods of time, I think is going to be a benefit and does help further aid to our confidence in the yield growth in ’27,” Witt said.
Investors will look for more evidence that yield growth is sustainable, Stifel analysts led by Bruce Chan said in an October 30 note to clients. Chan called FedEx Freight’s first earnings report “a constructive indication of what’s to come” but called out the ongoing transition costs as likely to wipe out many of the financial improvements in the near term.
“There’s a lot of work to do, and we’d like to see clearer evidence of sustained base yield improvement and cost transition cadence to get comfortable with a stronger, normalized earnings trajectory,” the Stifel team wrote.
The early verdict, however, was very positive—especially on a day when the broad market slumped on worries about the tech sector. Shares of FedEx Freight (Ticker: FDXF) jumped nearly 15% to $126 and change, their highest level in about six weeks. The company’s market capitalization is now about $18.8 billion.