Newly in 'hunting phase,' FedEx Freight eyes more yield gains

The beginnings of a strong renewal cycle and “a hunting phase” for its sales force should set up FedEx Freight Holding Co. for a 2027 featuring both yield and shipment growth, executives said October 29 after reporting the company’s first set of financial results as an independent company.

President and CEO John Smith and his team told investors and analysts that the LTL titan averaged about 88,900 daily shipments in the four months since being spun out of FedEx Corp. That was down about 1% year over year, but Smith and CFO Marshall Witt pointed to an encouraging trend that had September shipments up 0.9% from 2025.

From June 1 to September 30, FedEx Freight booked net profits of $230 million on revenues of $3.28 billion. Operating income was $383 million, down 6% from the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue per shipment excluding fuel surcharges rose 1.6% year over year to $318.23, while revenue per hundredweight ticked up 0.3%.

Smith said those latter statistics should start to tick up in the coming quarters as FedEx Freight salespeople renew contracts in today’s higher-cost and -rate environment. Smith said teams have renewed about 25% of FedEx Freight’s contractual portfolio (which accounts for about two-thirds of revenues) since June “and achieved our strongest renewal pricing performance in recent years.”

Smith also said that the dedicated sales team FedEx Freight started to assemble as it was preparing to spin out of FedEx proper has been able to switch gears from “cultivating and making sure that we kept the business that we did have” into a more aggressive mode and making headway among small and mid-sized companies as well as in the health care, grocery, and data centers/energy markets Smith and his leadership team have prioritized.