Truckload spot rates rise across all equipment types for first time since May
Key takeaways
- Spot market conditions showed broader strength across major equipment types last week.
- Dry van and reefer markets continued to see higher spot rates.
- Flatbed rates moved higher after an extended period of declines.
Spot rates rose across all equipment types last week for the first time since May, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
Rates are back within approximate seasonal expectations. The total market broker-posted rate jumped just over 9 cents—within the seasonal norm but the largest increase for this week since 2021. Flatbed rates saw their first increase in 12 weeks.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 9 cents last week, the biggest jump in 9 weeks. Year over year, rates were up almost 39%. Dry van loads dropped 4.2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.21 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 13 cents last week, after a previous jump of almost 16 cents the week prior. Rates were almost 42% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads decreased 0.4%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.74 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 3 cents last week, their first increase since the middle of June. Year over year, rates were up almost 41%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 10%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.66 per mile.