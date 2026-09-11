Truckload spot rates rise across all equipment types for first time since May

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 9 cents last week, the biggest jump in 9 weeks. Year over year, rates were up almost 39%. Dry van loads dropped 4.2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.21 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 13 cents last week, after a previous jump of almost 16 cents the week prior. Rates were almost 42% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads decreased 0.4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.74 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 3 cents last week, their first increase since the middle of June. Year over year, rates were up almost 41%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 10%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.66 per mile.