Truckload spot rates rise across all equipment types for first time since May

Truckload spot rates returned to seasonal expectations as dry van, reefer, and flatbed markets posted broad gains.
Sept. 11, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Spot market conditions showed broader strength across major equipment types last week.
  • Dry van and reefer markets continued to see higher spot rates.
  • Flatbed rates moved higher after an extended period of declines.
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Truckload spot rates rise across dry van, reefer, and flatbed markets

Spot rates rose across all equipment types last week for the first time since May, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics

Rates are back within approximate seasonal expectations. The total market broker-posted rate jumped just over 9 cents—within the seasonal norm but the largest increase for this week since 2021. Flatbed rates saw their first increase in 12 weeks.

FTR
total spot rates chart

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 9 cents last week, the biggest jump in 9 weeks. Year over year, rates were up almost 39%. Dry van loads dropped 4.2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.21 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 13 cents last week, after a previous jump of almost 16 cents the week prior. Rates were almost 42% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads decreased 0.4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.74 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 3 cents last week, their first increase since the middle of June. Year over year, rates were up almost 41%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 10%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.66 per mile.

About the Author

Jenna Hume

Jenna Hume

Digital Editor

Digital Content Specialist Jenna Hume joined FleetOwner in November 2023 and previously worked as a writer in the gaming industry. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Truman State University and a master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Lindenwood University. She is currently based in Missouri. 

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