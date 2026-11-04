Werner CEO: Recruiting spending to remain high into ’27

“This advertising, beefing up recruiting, spending money on some of these fleet transition bonuses, and other things is more short-term in nature,” Leathers said on the earnings call. “But [it] will continue into Q4 and probably into Q1, to be frank.”

Leathers noted that, beyond needing to bring in more drivers for Werner, the higher spending on recruitment is also necessary because “the bad news on that front is that it’s not just us, but nationwide.” Other carriers are also stepping on the gas as they look to build market share while regulatory actions drive out capacity.

Knight-Swift and J.B. Hunt boost driver capacity spending

Executives of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, the Nos. 3 and 4 on the FleetOwner 500, recently told investors they also have been ramping up their spending on recruiting and training.

Knight-Swift CFO Andrew Hess said the company’s teams have been paying special attention to its dedicated business and that extra spending during the third quarter “helped us to stabilize our truck count.” But, he added, that won’t be enough.

“We are preparing further targeted measures to improve our driver development and enhance utilization,” Hess said. “We continue to closely monitor driver market conditions as well as our own metrics around seated tractor utilization and pay as a percentage of revenue to gauge appropriate action and invest where it generates a return.”

Nick Hobbs, a J.B. Hunt executive and president of the company’s highway and final mile divisions, delivered a similar message in mid-October. An additional $25 million in spending during the third quarter, he said, has yielded good results but more is needed to support growth.

“We have opened the same proven playbook we have used in past cycles and implemented various strategies to attract and retain drivers,” Hobbs said after J.B. Hunt’s Q3 report. “We continue to believe the industry will need to further invest in professional drivers who operate safely and comply with industry regulations.”