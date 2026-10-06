Schneider expands driver instructor team to increase training capacity

Nearly 90% of Schneider’s current driver instructors were promoted from driver roles. The instructor position also provides a schedule that gets drivers home every day.

“Drivers are essential to keeping the economy moving, and developing the next generation of drivers requires a commitment to helping them succeed,” said Andrea Sequin, Schneider VP of safety. “By adding more instructors, we're expanding our ability to train and mentor drivers, which helps us deliver the reliable service our customers expect. Consistent capacity helps sustain the long-term strength of our network.”

What this means for the trucking industry

Adding instructors gives Schneider more capacity to train drivers as it expands the number of positions supporting its training network. The use of experienced drivers as instructors also creates an internal path for moving driving experience into training roles.