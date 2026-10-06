Schneider expands driver instructor team to increase training capacity
Key takeaways
- Schneider is increasing driver instructor positions by 26% across its training network.
- Nearly 90% of Schneider’s current instructors previously worked as drivers.
- The new positions will support training for new and experienced drivers.
Schneider recently revealed that it is increasing its driver instructor positions by 26% to expand training capacity for new and experienced drivers.
The additional positions will help move more new hires from onboarding to behind-the-wheel training. The roles also give experienced drivers an opportunity to become instructors and mentor newer drivers. Schneider's network currently consists of approximately 14,000 company drivers.
Nearly 90% of Schneider’s current driver instructors were promoted from driver roles. The instructor position also provides a schedule that gets drivers home every day.
“Drivers are essential to keeping the economy moving, and developing the next generation of drivers requires a commitment to helping them succeed,” said Andrea Sequin, Schneider VP of safety. “By adding more instructors, we're expanding our ability to train and mentor drivers, which helps us deliver the reliable service our customers expect. Consistent capacity helps sustain the long-term strength of our network.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Adding instructors gives Schneider more capacity to train drivers as it expands the number of positions supporting its training network. The use of experienced drivers as instructors also creates an internal path for moving driving experience into training roles.