PCS Software launches PCS Advantage to expand savings for mid-market carriers
Key takeaways
- PCS Advantage launches with fuel, recruiting, and lodging and travel benefits.
- Fuel Savings Advantage provides negotiated diesel pricing at thousands of locations nationwide.
- Active PCS customers can enroll in benefits without fees or new software.
PCS Software recently launched PCS Advantage, a benefit program that provides small and mid-sized carriers with access to negotiated pricing and vendor partnerships for fuel, driver recruiting, and lodging and travel. The program is available immediately to all active PCS customers and includes three active benefits.
The company uses collective purchasing power to negotiate contracts on behalf of participating carriers. PCS Fuel Savings Advantage provides negotiated diesel pricing at thousands of locations nationwide, while PCS Lodging & Travel Advantage offers pre-negotiated hotel rates through a national network and direct billing for work-related lodging.
PCS Recruiting Advantage connects carriers with a driver lead generation service that provides CDL-A driver and diesel technician applicants to hiring pipelines. PCS customers receive a discounted first month with no setup fees.
Participation in PCS Advantage is optional and available on an à la carte basis, allowing carriers to enroll in any or all active benefits through their PCS Customer Success Manager. There are no fees or new software requirements for participation, and additional benefit categories are in development.
"Small and mid-sized carriers have always had to play the game on an uneven field,” said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS Software. “Through our platform, we've helped them run their operations like the majors. PCS Advantage takes that further—by pooling the buying power of our entire customer community, we're unlocking programs that were never available to them before. Now the collective becomes the advantage."
What this means for the trucking industry
For mid-market carriers, PCS Advantage could shift several recurring expenses from individually negotiated costs to programs backed by the purchasing volume of the broader PCS customer community. The combination of fuel pricing, lodging discounts, and recruiting support gives participating fleets multiple ways to address operating and workforce costs through a single customer benefit program.