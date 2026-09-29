PCS Software launches PCS Advantage to expand savings for mid-market carriers

PCS Software recently launched PCS Advantage, a benefit program that provides small and mid-sized carriers with access to negotiated pricing and vendor partnerships for fuel, driver recruiting, and lodging and travel. The program is available immediately to all active PCS customers and includes three active benefits.

The company uses collective purchasing power to negotiate contracts on behalf of participating carriers. PCS Fuel Savings Advantage provides negotiated diesel pricing at thousands of locations nationwide, while PCS Lodging & Travel Advantage offers pre-negotiated hotel rates through a national network and direct billing for work-related lodging.

PCS Recruiting Advantage connects carriers with a driver lead generation service that provides CDL-A driver and diesel technician applicants to hiring pipelines. PCS customers receive a discounted first month with no setup fees.