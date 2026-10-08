Super Ego launches fleet sale-leaseback program to unlock equipment value
Key takeaways
- Eligible fleets can convert equipment equity into capital while continuing to operate the vehicles.
- Lease terms range from 24 to 60 months with fixed monthly payments.
- Fleets may repurchase, return, or extend leases on vehicles when the lease ends.
Super Ego Holding recently launched a fleet sale-leaseback financing program to help trucking companies and fleet operators unlock capital tied up in eligible trucks and trailers. The company, which is an equipment leasing company serving more than 1,200 licensed carrier companies across the U.S., will purchase eligible equipment from fleet owners and lease it back under mutually agreed-upon terms.
At the end of the lease, owners may have the option to repurchase or return the vehicles or extend the lease. The program offers fixed monthly payments across lease terms ranging from 24 to 60 months.
Fleet owners can use capital from eligible equipment for operating needs, growth investments, and other business priorities. A sale-leaseback may also allow fleets to access capital without drawing on existing bank credit, potentially preserving those facilities for future acquisitions, investments, unexpected expenses, or other business needs.
"At a time when rising costs across the trucking industry—fuel, insurance, maintenance, equipment financing, and more—are reaching record highs, carriers need more options for putting their existing assets to work," said Aleksandar Mimic, CEO of Super Ego. "Our fleet sale-leaseback program gives carrier customers a straightforward way to access capital they've already built into their equipment, on terms they can plan around."
What this means for the trucking industry
For fleet owners with capital tied up in equipment, a sale-leaseback can create access to funds without requiring the immediate sale of operating assets. Keeping the vehicles in service while converting their equipment value into working capital could give fleets another option for managing cash flow and funding growth.