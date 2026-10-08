Super Ego launches fleet sale-leaseback program to unlock equipment value

Fleet owners can use capital from eligible equipment for operating needs, growth investments, and other business priorities. A sale-leaseback may also allow fleets to access capital without drawing on existing bank credit, potentially preserving those facilities for future acquisitions, investments, unexpected expenses, or other business needs.

"At a time when rising costs across the trucking industry—fuel, insurance, maintenance, equipment financing, and more—are reaching record highs, carriers need more options for putting their existing assets to work," said Aleksandar Mimic, CEO of Super Ego. "Our fleet sale-leaseback program gives carrier customers a straightforward way to access capital they've already built into their equipment, on terms they can plan around."

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleet owners with capital tied up in equipment, a sale-leaseback can create access to funds without requiring the immediate sale of operating assets. Keeping the vehicles in service while converting their equipment value into working capital could give fleets another option for managing cash flow and funding growth.