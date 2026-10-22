FreezPak Logistics opens Elizabeth facility to expand Northeast cold-storage capacity

The location provides a range of services under one roof, including cold storage, container plug-in, cross-docking, container unloading, transportation, repacking, e-commerce fulfillment, and USDA/FSIS inspections. Located within five miles of the Port of APM Terminals, the facility also provides access to major highway corridors.

“We are extremely pleased to continue investing in and developing mission-critical infrastructure in the markets that matter most to our customers. Our ability to design, develop, and operate these facilities gives us a unique advantage and allows us to continuously raise the standard for modern cold storage,” David Saoud, co-owner of FreezPak Logistics and Saoud Development, said. “Elizabeth is a strategically important location for the New York and New Jersey port complex, and our goal was to create a world-class facility that enhances the flow of temperature-controlled products while providing our customers with greater capacity, reliability, and service.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The Elizabeth facility gives carriers and shippers moving temperature-sensitive freight through the Northeast access to substantial cold storage capacity and multiple logistics services at one location. Its proximity to the port and major highways could help streamline transfers between ocean freight, storage, and truck transportation. Combining container handling, storage, and transportation services under one roof may also give supply chain partners more options for coordinating perishable shipments.