FreezPak Logistics opens Elizabeth facility to expand Northeast cold-storage capacity
Key takeaways
- FreezPak's Elizabeth, New Jersey, facility offers up to 9,849,000 cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity.
- The facility is within five miles of the Port of APM Terminals and near major highway corridors.
- Services include cold storage, cross-docking, container unloading, transportation, and e-commerce fulfillment.
FreezPak Logistics recently opened a new temperature-controlled logistics facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to expand its capacity and support freight moving through the New York and New Jersey port complex.
The Elizabeth facility offers up to 9,849,000 cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity. It is FreezPak's seventh facility in New Jersey and is designed to support demand for cold chain infrastructure in the Northeast.
The location provides a range of services under one roof, including cold storage, container plug-in, cross-docking, container unloading, transportation, repacking, e-commerce fulfillment, and USDA/FSIS inspections. Located within five miles of the Port of APM Terminals, the facility also provides access to major highway corridors.
“We are extremely pleased to continue investing in and developing mission-critical infrastructure in the markets that matter most to our customers. Our ability to design, develop, and operate these facilities gives us a unique advantage and allows us to continuously raise the standard for modern cold storage,” David Saoud, co-owner of FreezPak Logistics and Saoud Development, said. “Elizabeth is a strategically important location for the New York and New Jersey port complex, and our goal was to create a world-class facility that enhances the flow of temperature-controlled products while providing our customers with greater capacity, reliability, and service.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The Elizabeth facility gives carriers and shippers moving temperature-sensitive freight through the Northeast access to substantial cold storage capacity and multiple logistics services at one location. Its proximity to the port and major highways could help streamline transfers between ocean freight, storage, and truck transportation. Combining container handling, storage, and transportation services under one roof may also give supply chain partners more options for coordinating perishable shipments.