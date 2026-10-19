DHL expands cold chain network to improve healthcare shipping

DHL Global Forwarding is expanding its DHL Health Logistics Cold Chain Network with six dedicated air corridors to strengthen transportation of temperature-sensitive healthcare products between Europe, North America, and Asia. The company is adding routes that connect pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and distribution hubs while giving customers greater routing flexibility and more consistent transit performance.

The six new corridors are Liège-Shanghai, Brussels-Shanghai, Brussels-Singapore, Cincinnati-Singapore, Cincinnati-Tokyo Narita, and Cincinnati-Seoul Incheon. The routes provide access to temperature-controlled shipping capacity and are designed to reduce supply chain risk and protect product integrity.

Most flights operate within DHL's dedicated network, primarily using its yellow-branded aircraft. Keeping shipments within the network reduces handovers and gives DHL greater control over cargo handling throughout the transportation process.