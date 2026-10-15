Trane Technologies acquires Force TK to expand Thermo King’s service network

Force TK will continue serving its existing markets as a company-owned Thermo King dealership with 15 full-service locations.
Oct. 15, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Trane Technologies acquired Force TK, a top-10 Thermo King dealer in North America.
  • Force TK has approximately 225 employees across 15 full-service locations in nine states.
  • The dealership will continue serving existing markets as part of Thermo King’s company-owned network.
Thermo King
Trane Technologies acquires top 10 Thermo King dealer to strengthen U.S. service coverage

Trane Technologies has acquired Thermo King West, which operates as Force TK, to strengthen Thermo King’s service network and market presence in the Western and Southern U.S.

The company, which provides climate solutions through its Thermo King brand, gains a dealership that ranks among the top 10 Thermo King dealers in North America and has been an exclusive seller of Thermo King equipment for several decades.

The dealership has approximately 225 employees across 15 full-service locations in Arizona, New Mexico, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Wyoming, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware. Force TK will join Trane Technologies’ Thermo King business in the Americas as a company-owned dealership and continue serving its existing markets.

“The continued growth of our company-owned dealer channel is a strong indicator of our commitment to taking care of our customers,” Mark Dudek, dealer general manager, Thermo King Americas, said. “With this dealership’s strong reputation and experienced team, we strengthen our position in critical markets and open new doors for innovation and growth.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The acquisition expands Thermo King’s direct control over dealership operations in several U.S. markets, potentially giving the company more opportunities to coordinate equipment sales, maintenance, and customer support. For fleets operating refrigerated trailers and trucks in these regions, the continued presence of Force TK’s 15 locations offers an established service network as Thermo King expands its company-owned dealership channel.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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