Trane Technologies acquires Force TK to expand Thermo King’s service network

The dealership has approximately 225 employees across 15 full-service locations in Arizona, New Mexico, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Wyoming, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware. Force TK will join Trane Technologies’ Thermo King business in the Americas as a company-owned dealership and continue serving its existing markets.

“The continued growth of our company-owned dealer channel is a strong indicator of our commitment to taking care of our customers,” Mark Dudek, dealer general manager, Thermo King Americas, said. “With this dealership’s strong reputation and experienced team, we strengthen our position in critical markets and open new doors for innovation and growth.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The acquisition expands Thermo King’s direct control over dealership operations in several U.S. markets, potentially giving the company more opportunities to coordinate equipment sales, maintenance, and customer support. For fleets operating refrigerated trailers and trucks in these regions, the continued presence of Force TK’s 15 locations offers an established service network as Thermo King expands its company-owned dealership channel.