Vitsab unveils Freshtag labels to monitor food safety during transit

The labels are designed for refrigerated, frozen, and passive storage environments. They require no tools or technical setup and can be applied across campus dining, remote food service, retail, e-commerce packaging, and home delivery operations. The system tracks cumulative temperature exposure throughout a product's journey.

Vitsab states that Freshtag meets FDA, EU, HACCP, and ISO9001 compliance requirements. By identifying when product integrity may have been compromised, the labels can help businesses reduce replacement orders, refunds, and spoilage-related losses while supporting customer confidence in food quality.

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleets transporting refrigerated and frozen food, Freshtag offers a visible way to assess temperature exposure beyond a single point-in-time reading. The labels could help drivers, warehouse personnel, and recipients identify potential temperature issues during handoffs, giving supply chain partners clearer information when evaluating product condition.