Vitsab unveils Freshtag labels to monitor food safety during transit
Key takeaways
- Freshtag labels change from green to yellow and red as temperature exposure exceeds product-specific guidelines.
- The labels track cumulative temperature exposure across refrigerated, frozen, and passive storage environments.
- Visual temperature monitoring may help food transporters reduce spoilage, replacement orders, and refunds.
Vitsab International AB is highlighting Freshtag, a time-temperature monitoring label designed to help protect perishable food quality and safety during transit. The company, which produces temperature-monitoring solutions, developed Freshtag to track time and temperature exposure at every stage of the supply chain.
Freshtag uses proprietary Stoplight Technology to communicate potential temperature abuse through a visible color change. Labels remain green under safe conditions, turn yellow, and eventually become red when temperature exposure exceeds product-specific guidelines. This visual system allows food service workers, delivery personnel, and recipients to assess product conditions without technical equipment or specialized training.
The labels are designed for refrigerated, frozen, and passive storage environments. They require no tools or technical setup and can be applied across campus dining, remote food service, retail, e-commerce packaging, and home delivery operations. The system tracks cumulative temperature exposure throughout a product's journey.
Vitsab states that Freshtag meets FDA, EU, HACCP, and ISO9001 compliance requirements. By identifying when product integrity may have been compromised, the labels can help businesses reduce replacement orders, refunds, and spoilage-related losses while supporting customer confidence in food quality.
What this means for the trucking industry
For fleets transporting refrigerated and frozen food, Freshtag offers a visible way to assess temperature exposure beyond a single point-in-time reading. The labels could help drivers, warehouse personnel, and recipients identify potential temperature issues during handoffs, giving supply chain partners clearer information when evaluating product condition.