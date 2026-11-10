Testo Saveris highlights temperature monitoring for fresh food transport during winter

Testo Saveris GmbH is highlighting temperature-monitoring tools to help food transporters track conditions during winter deliveries. The company, which provides measurement technology and digital solutions for the food and pharmaceutical sectors, says temperature checks during loading, unloading, and transit can help identify risks to perishable goods.

“In winter, special attention should be paid to changes in temperature during loading and unloading,” Jens Kopper, subject matter expert of food retail at Testo Saveris, said. “Long door-opening and waiting times at the loading dock, or storing goods directly in the cold airflow, can be particularly hard on sensitive products.”

Testo data loggers record temperature conditions during transport, while the testo 104-IR BT measures surface temperatures with infrared technology and core temperatures with a fold-out probe. The device connects to the testo Smart App and cloud for data access.

The testo Saveris Food platform combines sensors and measuring devices to monitor food temperatures and document conditions.

What this means for the trucking industry

For refrigerated carriers and fleets transporting fresh produce, temperature management involves more than maintaining the correct conditions inside a trailer. Loading, unloading, delays, and time spent waiting at distribution facilities can also affect product quality. As holiday freight volumes increase, reliable temperature data can help protect perishable cargo, reduce avoidable food waste, and support accountability throughout the refrigerated supply chain.