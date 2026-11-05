CleanSpace launches ColdSpace division to expand temperature-controlled facility construction

By coordinating refrigeration, storage, material flow, and building requirements from the start, ColdSpace aims to help owners address project challenges earlier, reduce coordination gaps, and maintain greater control over scope, schedules, and costs.

ColdSpace has also hired Michael O'Neill as director of sales, national, and Michelle Grojean as director of marketing to support customer relationships, market development, and new business opportunities.

What this means for the trucking industry

ColdSpace's integrated approach could be relevant to companies investing in refrigerated warehouses and other temperature-controlled facilities. Bringing construction, refrigeration, storage systems, and automation under one contract may simplify project coordination for businesses managing cold-chain infrastructure. For refrigerated carriers and their customers, facility design decisions can affect how efficiently temperature-sensitive freight moves through storage and distribution operations.