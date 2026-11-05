CleanSpace launches ColdSpace division to expand temperature-controlled facility construction
Key takeaways
- ColdSpace will design and build refrigerated processing spaces, walk-in coolers, and freezer warehouses.
- The division combines construction, refrigeration, racking, automation, controls, and software under one contract.
- ColdSpace hired Michael O'Neill and Michelle Grojean to lead national sales and marketing.
CleanSpace recently launched ColdSpace, a new division focused on designing and constructing high-performance cold storage and temperature-controlled facilities. The company, which specializes in integrated design-build services for environmentally controlled facilities, will extend its delivery model to owners and operators who require specialized temperature-controlled environments.
ColdSpace combines building construction, refrigeration, racking, automation, controls, and software under a single contract. Its projects range from refrigerated processing spaces and walk-in coolers to high-cube freezer warehouses and complex cold storage facilities.
By coordinating refrigeration, storage, material flow, and building requirements from the start, ColdSpace aims to help owners address project challenges earlier, reduce coordination gaps, and maintain greater control over scope, schedules, and costs.
ColdSpace has also hired Michael O'Neill as director of sales, national, and Michelle Grojean as director of marketing to support customer relationships, market development, and new business opportunities.
What this means for the trucking industry
ColdSpace's integrated approach could be relevant to companies investing in refrigerated warehouses and other temperature-controlled facilities. Bringing construction, refrigeration, storage systems, and automation under one contract may simplify project coordination for businesses managing cold-chain infrastructure. For refrigerated carriers and their customers, facility design decisions can affect how efficiently temperature-sensitive freight moves through storage and distribution operations.