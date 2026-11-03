Americold opens Global Innovation Center to advance cold chain operations
Key takeaways
- Americold’s command center provides 24/7 oversight of automated facilities across its global network.
- Centralized monitoring is designed to improve response times, operational coordination, and network resilience.
- Anita Nanda will oversee technology, automation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital transformation.
Americold Realty Trust has opened a Global Innovation Center at its Atlanta headquarters and appointed Anita Nanda as chief technology and solutions officer.
At the center is a Global Operations Command Center that provides around-the-clock oversight of Americold’s automated facilities worldwide. The centralized operation allows the company to monitor and manage automated facilities from one location rather than maintaining separate monitoring and support capabilities at individual sites. The approach is designed to support real-time optimization, faster problem-solving, coordinated operational support, and greater resilience and redundancy across the network.
Nanda will lead Americold’s global Technology and Solutions organization, overseeing enterprise technology, automation, cybersecurity, business solutions, data and analytics, and digital transformation. She was instrumental in designing and implementing the Global Operations Command Center and previously served as senior vice president of global development and automation.
Nanda brings more than two decades of experience in technology, engineering, automation, operations, and large-scale capital projects. She joined Americold in 2022 and has also held leadership positions with Dematic, Primetals Technologies, and Siemens.
“The Global Operations Command Center gives us a fundamentally different way to manage and optimize our automated network,” said Rob Chambers, CEO of Americold. “By centralizing oversight and specialized expertise, we can respond faster, continuously optimize performance, and more efficiently support our automated facilities around the world. Over time, we see the potential to apply these capabilities more broadly across our conventional network as well.”
The Global Innovation Center is currently open to Americold associates, with customers expected to visit beginning in the first quarter of 2027.
What this means for the trucking industry
Centralized oversight of automated cold storage facilities could help Americold improve coordination and responsiveness across its distribution network. For refrigerated carriers and fleets serving those facilities, more consistent operations and faster problem-solving could support better coordination at shipping and receiving locations. The center also signals a growing role for automation, data, and centralized technology management in temperature-controlled logistics.