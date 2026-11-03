Americold opens Global Innovation Center to advance cold chain operations

Americold Realty Trust has opened a Global Innovation Center at its Atlanta headquarters and appointed Anita Nanda as chief technology and solutions officer.

At the center is a Global Operations Command Center that provides around-the-clock oversight of Americold’s automated facilities worldwide. The centralized operation allows the company to monitor and manage automated facilities from one location rather than maintaining separate monitoring and support capabilities at individual sites. The approach is designed to support real-time optimization, faster problem-solving, coordinated operational support, and greater resilience and redundancy across the network.

Nanda will lead Americold’s global Technology and Solutions organization, overseeing enterprise technology, automation, cybersecurity, business solutions, data and analytics, and digital transformation. She was instrumental in designing and implementing the Global Operations Command Center and previously served as senior vice president of global development and automation.