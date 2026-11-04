IFDA recognizes top drivers and warehouse operators at 40th championship

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) recently recognized the top professional truck drivers and warehouse associates at its 40th annual IFDA National Championship, held October 22-24 in Orlando, Florida. The association, which serves the foodservice distribution industry, brought together 321 competitors for a skills and safety competition.

The event included 189 drivers and 132 warehouse equipment operators competing across five categories. Drivers competed in straight truck, 3-axle, and 5-axle divisions, while warehouse associates competed in reach truck and double pallet jack categories.

Additional awards recognized perfect exam scores, perfect pre-trip scores, rookies of the year, and the top teams in warehouse and transportation. Winners received medals, cash prizes, and championship jackets during an awards banquet.