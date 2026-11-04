IFDA recognizes top drivers and warehouse operators at 40th championship
Key takeaways
- IFDA's 2026 National Championship drew 321 competitors, including 189 professional drivers.
- Shamrock Foods won both the warehouse and transportation team awards.
- The competition evaluated drivers and warehouse operators on skills tied to safety and precision.
The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) recently recognized the top professional truck drivers and warehouse associates at its 40th annual IFDA National Championship, held October 22-24 in Orlando, Florida. The association, which serves the foodservice distribution industry, brought together 321 competitors for a skills and safety competition.
The event included 189 drivers and 132 warehouse equipment operators competing across five categories. Drivers competed in straight truck, 3-axle, and 5-axle divisions, while warehouse associates competed in reach truck and double pallet jack categories.
Additional awards recognized perfect exam scores, perfect pre-trip scores, rookies of the year, and the top teams in warehouse and transportation. Winners received medals, cash prizes, and championship jackets during an awards banquet.
2026 National Championship results:
- Transportation team winner: Shamrock Foods
- Warehouse team winner: Shamrock Foods
- Transportation rookie of the year: Adam Sanchez, Shamrock Foods
- Warehouse rookie of the year: Raul Yanez-Sandoval, Shamrock Foods
- Straight truck winner: Phil Trejo, Shamrock Foods
- 3-axle winner: Bryan Telles, Shamrock Foods
- 5-axle winner: Mark Ditscheit, Performance Food Group
- Reach truck winner: Nathan Meisner, Performance Food Group
- Double pallet jack winner: Israel Sustaita, Shamrock Foods
The Warehouse Competition and awards banquet were livestreamed for the first time this year, allowing spectators to watch remotely.
“For 40 years, the IFDA National Championship has celebrated the people whose skill and commitment to safety keep our industry moving,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “This year, 189 drivers and 132 warehouse equipment operators showcased their skills, representing the dedication and professionalism that foodservice distributors bring to their work every day. Congratulations to this year’s winners and to everyone who earned a place at the championship. You are among the essential people behind every bite served in restaurants, schools, hospitals, and communities across the country.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The competition puts a spotlight on the skills required to move food safely through distribution operations, from warehouse equipment handling to professional driving. Recognizing performance in pre-trip inspections, written exams, and vehicle operation also reinforces the role of preparation and safety in daily transportation work.