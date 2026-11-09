Pedigree opens $10.7 million flagship dealership to expand used truck sales

Pedigree's inventory includes Freightliner Cascadia, Peterbilt 579, International LT 625, Volvo VNL 860, and Kenworth trucks, along with food-grade tankers, flatbeds, stepdecks, and refrigerated trailers. Pedigree is also the only U.S. dealer that installs brand-new Thermo King units on used refrigerated trailers.

The dealership is the company's fourth location, with operations in Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Utah. Lifetime sales figures as of October 29 include 18,250 trucks, 19,328 trailers, and 7,460 refrigeration units and APUs.

"Pedigree Truck & Trailer Sales has become the premier used truck and trailer dealer in the United States, and this building shows it,” Robert Low, founder and CEO of Prime Inc., said. “We're proud to give our customers features they won't find anywhere else in the used truck and trailer market."

What this means for the trucking industry

In the Springfield flagship, used-equipment buyers can compare fleet-maintained trucks and trailers, review equipment records, and arrange financing at a dedicated location. Its connection to Prime provides a source of one-owner equipment with lifetime service records, while the range of inventory gives fleets options across multiple equipment types. For refrigerated carriers, the availability of reefer trailers, refrigeration units, APUs, and new Thermo King installations adds another option when purchasing or upgrading temperature-controlled equipment.