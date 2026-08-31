CJ Logistics America launches redesigned website to improve supply chain access

CJ Logistics America recently launched a redesigned website to give customers, job seekers, and partners faster access to its integrated supply chain services. The company, which provides transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, cold chain, international freight forwarding, and consulting services, rebuilt the website on a modern, unified system designed to keep content current as its network and services grow.

New website resources and tools

Simplified navigation

Multiple contact forms that route inquiries to the appropriate operations, sales, or careers teams.

Dedicated pages cover safety, brokerage, and cold chain services

An interactive network page covering CJ Logistics America’s footprint across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

A Resource Hub provides case studies, insights, and educational content.

The Careers page allows users to filter opportunities by operations, transportation, drivers, and corporate roles.

A dedicated page highlights the Successful Careers in Logistics (SCIL) leadership development program for college graduates entering supply chain.

Improved on-site search supports easier access to website content.

Content is optimized for traditional search engines and AI-powered search tools.

Multi-language support is planned for later this year to serve CJ Logistics America’s North American workforce and customer base.

"Our customers and partners deserve a clear, comprehensive view of everything we can do for them, and our future employees deserve the same. This website reflects who we are today,” said Kevin Coleman, CEO of CJ Logistics America. “The redesign gives everyone a faster, more transparent way to see the full breadth of what CJ Logistics America offers.”

What this means for the trucking industry

For transportation customers and carrier partners, the redesigned site could make it easier to identify relevant services, connect with the appropriate CJ Logistics America team, and evaluate the company’s network and capabilities. The expanded brokerage, transportation, and cold chain resources also provide a clearer view of how CJ Logistics America can support different parts of a supply chain.