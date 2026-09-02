Sensitech launches TempTale GEO APX Global for cold chain visibility

Sensitech recently launched TempTale GEO APX Global, a real-time location and condition monitoring solution designed to provide continuous visibility for perishable food shipments moving by ocean, road, and rail. The company, which provides cold chain monitoring solutions, developed the device to help food shippers identify temperature excursions and other shipment conditions across multimodal journeys.

TempTale GEO APX Global monitors temperature, humidity, light, and location and automatically transmits data to the SensiWatch Platform without requiring manual downloads. The device uses 4G LTE cellular connectivity with global coverage, helping maintain connectivity as carriers phase out legacy 2G and 3G networks.

Through the SensiWatch Platform, shippers can receive departure, arrival, and exception alerts, along with a map-based view of shipment location and condition across their transportation lanes.

The solution supports ambient, fresh, and frozen products across cold chain applications and is available in configurations for shorter and longer global routes. The standard version supports refrigerated shipments for up to 60 days, while the extended version supports frozen and long-duration shipments for up to 120 days.

Both versions offer an external probe option for shipments requiring direct measurement of core product temperature, including bulk frozen loads and produce transported in insulated packaging.

Sensitech supports the solution with a professional services team that includes food scientists, engineers, implementation specialists, and data analytics consultants. The team helps shippers establish monitoring programs, interpret data, and improve cold chain performance over time.

“Food supply chains have become increasingly multimodal, and the visibility gaps between those handoffs are where product quality is most at risk,” said Ryan Pittman, product manager for Sensitech. “TempTale GEO APX Global and the SensiWatch Platform work together to give food shippers continuous monitoring from departure through arrival, so they can act sooner—reroute a load, alert a receiver, or intervene before spoilage occurs.”

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleets handling temperature-sensitive food, continuous shipment monitoring can provide earlier visibility into conditions that could affect product quality. The 4G LTE connectivity and multiple device configurations also give shippers options for monitoring both shorter refrigerated moves and longer-duration shipments that cross transportation modes.