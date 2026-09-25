Unitech introduces HT730 Plus to support cold chain scanning at -30°C
Key takeaways
- The HT730 Plus Cold Chain model operates in temperatures down to -30°C.
- Its scanner can read barcodes from distances of up to 32 meters.
- 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and eSIM support connected enterprise workflows and deployment.
Unitech Electronics recently launched the HT730 Plus Rugged Handheld Terminal to support cold chain logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing operations.
The company designed the HT730 Plus Cold Chain model to operate in temperatures down to -30°C (-22°F) while supporting barcode scanning and inventory operations.
The device features an integrated heater module designed to maintain stable operation in extremely low temperatures and help prevent abnormal screen responses, internal condensation, data loss, and operational downtime. It also provides IP65/IP67 dust and water protection and can withstand drops of up to 2.4 meters (~8 ft.) with a bumper.
The HT730 Plus can scan barcodes from distances of up to 32 meters (~105 ft.), allowing workers to scan high warehouse racks and distant pallets from the ground. It supports 1D, 2D, DotCode, and OCR symbologies, while a 30-degree tilt-down scanning design and 29- or 38-key keypad options support one-handed operation during intensive scanning shifts.
The handheld uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4490 octa-core processor and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 for data transmission. Its eSIM technology enables network provisioning without manually installing or replacing SIM cards on individual devices.
What this means for the trucking industry
Cold-chain operations can require workers to capture inventory and shipment data in environments where conventional handheld devices may struggle. A terminal built for subzero conditions can help reduce interruptions during loading, unloading, picking, and inventory work in refrigerated facilities. Long-range scanning can also reduce the need to move equipment or workers closer to elevated racks and pallets, while cellular and wireless connectivity supports real-time data exchange across warehouse operations.