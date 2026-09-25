Unitech introduces HT730 Plus to support cold chain scanning at -30°C

The HT730 Plus can scan barcodes from distances of up to 32 meters (~105 ft.), allowing workers to scan high warehouse racks and distant pallets from the ground. It supports 1D, 2D, DotCode, and OCR symbologies, while a 30-degree tilt-down scanning design and 29- or 38-key keypad options support one-handed operation during intensive scanning shifts.

The handheld uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4490 octa-core processor and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 for data transmission. Its eSIM technology enables network provisioning without manually installing or replacing SIM cards on individual devices.

What this means for the trucking industry

Cold-chain operations can require workers to capture inventory and shipment data in environments where conventional handheld devices may struggle. A terminal built for subzero conditions can help reduce interruptions during loading, unloading, picking, and inventory work in refrigerated facilities. Long-range scanning can also reduce the need to move equipment or workers closer to elevated racks and pallets, while cellular and wireless connectivity supports real-time data exchange across warehouse operations.