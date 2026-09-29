Eutecma acquires Tempaid to expand temperature-controlled packaging

The companies' product designers and inventors collectively hold multiple patents in thermal packaging. Pharmaceutical, diagnostic, life science, and biotech customers will continue to have access to the combined product and service portfolio.

“I am very excited about this acquisition,” said Kevin Grogen, CEO of Eutecma. “Eutecma and Tempaid are uniquely suited to address the demanding needs of the cold chain marketplace. We are committed to preserving the passionate, customer-focused culture of both companies while accelerating the investments in innovation and new product development thanks to the support of our strategic partner, Great Point Partners.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The combination gives pharmaceutical and life sciences supply chains access to a broader range of temperature-controlled packaging from a single source. For fleets and logistics operations handling temperature-sensitive shipments, the expanded portfolio could provide more packaging options across different shipment sizes and delivery stages.

The combination of reusable systems, single-use packaging, mailers, thermal shippers, and bulk pallet solutions also creates an opportunity to match packaging formats more closely to shipment requirements. For transportation and logistics executives, that broader range could simplify packaging decisions as shipments move from pallet-level distribution to parcel and last-mile delivery.