Pinnacle Trucking adds hazmat pay premium for OTR drivers

“Our drivers take on additional responsibility when they haul placarded hazmat freight, and we believe that responsibility deserves additional compensation,” said Ron Till, driver relations manager for Pinnacle Trucking. “With the additional $0.10 per mile, our starting mileage pay for placarded hazmat loads is now $0.75 per mile.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The additional per-mile premium gives Pinnacle’s OTR drivers a defined pay differential for hauling HazMat freight. For the company, the program also provides a specific compensation structure for recruiting and retaining drivers who handle placarded loads.

Pinnacle’s refrigerated trucking operation adds another dimension to the pay program, particularly for drivers handling temperature-controlled freight that also requires placarding. The $0.10-per-mile premium gives Pinnacle a defined way to compensate OTR drivers for the added responsibility of hauling HazMat loads within its broader refrigerated transportation operation.