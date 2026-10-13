Constellation Cold Logistics acquires Impruv Logistics to expand Norway network
Key takeaways
- Constellation adds 25,000 temperature-controlled pallet positions through its acquisition of Impruv Logistics.
- The acquisition increases Constellation’s Norwegian storage capacity to 90,000 pallet positions.
- Impruv strengthens Constellation’s regional food logistics and transport operations in Norway.
Constellation Cold Logistics recently acquired Impruv Logistics AS to expand its temperature-controlled storage and food logistics operations in Norway. The company operates in 10 countries with more than 1.2 million pallet positions.
Based in southern Norway, Impruv adds 25,000 temperature-controlled pallet positions to Constellation’s Norwegian network. The acquisition brings the company’s total capacity in Norway to 90,000 pallet positions and strengthens its transport presence in the country.
Impruv’s facility supports food producers, importers, and distributors across the region. Its integration into Constellation’s European network will combine the companies’ operational expertise, local market knowledge, and customer relationships to support further growth.
"Impruv brings more to Constellation than additional cold storage capacity,” Jan Nielsen, managing director Nordics for Constellation, said. “We have been highly impressed by the team's deep understanding of food logistics and by the quality of the operation. We believe its industry expertise, customer-focused approach, and operational know-how will make a valuable contribution across our broader network, while Constellation's scale and resources will support the next phase of growth for the business."
What this means for the trucking industry
The acquisition expands Constellation’s Norwegian cold chain capacity and strengthens its ability to support food logistics customers that depend on temperature-controlled storage and transportation. For fleets serving food producers, importers, and distributors, the expanded network could create additional opportunities to coordinate storage and transport services. Combining Impruv’s local expertise with Constellation’s broader European footprint may also help customers manage logistics across multiple markets.