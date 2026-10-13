Constellation Cold Logistics acquires Impruv Logistics to expand Norway network

Constellation Cold Logistics recently acquired Impruv Logistics AS to expand its temperature-controlled storage and food logistics operations in Norway. The company operates in 10 countries with more than 1.2 million pallet positions.

Based in southern Norway, Impruv adds 25,000 temperature-controlled pallet positions to Constellation’s Norwegian network. The acquisition brings the company’s total capacity in Norway to 90,000 pallet positions and strengthens its transport presence in the country.

Impruv’s facility supports food producers, importers, and distributors across the region. Its integration into Constellation’s European network will combine the companies’ operational expertise, local market knowledge, and customer relationships to support further growth.