Lineage survey highlights cold chain capacity and technology challenges

Cold chain capacity and network flexibility

The survey findings point to a need for storage capacity that can adapt to changing demand and distribution requirements. Nearly half of respondents (47%) identified flexible storage capacity as their greatest need from cold storage partners.

In one example, a frozen produce manufacturer and distributor anticipating a harvest of more than 105 million lb. expanded its cold storage network from three facilities to 15 in a matter of weeks. The expanded network accommodated 64,000 pallets of frozen produce and supported more than 400 temperature-controlled shipments by rail and over-the-road trucking.

The findings also highlight opportunities to improve distribution efficiency through network analysis. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) said their logistics providers didn't meet all of their needs in 2025.

In another example, Lineage's Data Science team evaluated a major U.S. food importer's distribution network and identified opportunities to expand into four distribution centers, potentially saving $2 million annually in transportation costs.

AI adoption and performance

Technology investments are also showing measurable results. Three in five survey respondents said investments in data and artificial intelligence (AI) positively affected their supply chains. Additionally, 24% reported that returns on AI exceeded their investments, while 62% said returns matched or came close to matching their investments.

Lineage uses Sybil, a machine-learning algorithm that predicts how long pallets will remain in storage. The information helps warehouse teams determine where products should be placed and reduce unnecessary movement.

What this means for the trucking industry

Growing food demand and uneven supply chain capacity are increasing the importance of coordination between cold storage providers and transportation partners. For refrigerated carriers, access to flexible warehouse networks and better planning data can help align capacity with seasonal volumes, reduce unnecessary freight movements, and improve distribution efficiency.

The survey also suggests that logistics providers have an opportunity to strengthen customer relationships by pairing transportation services with data-driven planning and more responsive capacity solutions.