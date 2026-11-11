GCCA opens registration for 2027 cold chain industry convention

In addition, the 2027 GCCA Convention will include:

Innovation Showcase: A display featuring vetted industry partners

A display featuring vetted industry partners Women in the Cold Chain: A workshop scheduled for May 17, open to confirmed convention delegates through advance registration on a first-come, first-served basis

A workshop scheduled for May 17, open to confirmed convention delegates through advance registration on a first-come, first-served basis Networking events: An opening-night reception and convention party

An opening-night reception and convention party Recreational activities: Golf, pickleball and padel lessons, and an Everglades tour

Early-rate registration is available through December 31. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“2027 will be a pivotal year for temperature-controlled logistics as global cold chains pursue sustainable growth, resilience, and innovation amid trade shifts, supply chain disruption, and policy changes,” James Rogers, GCCA SVP of member and program services and operations, said. “The GCCA Convention gives our industry leaders a unique forum to challenge existing thinking, explore new opportunities, and build important relationships. This year’s discussions will cover the impact of global economic and trade shifts, the reality of applying AI in the cold chain, crisis management, and preparing for enhanced traceability requirements. We look forward to these valuable conversations and continuing to make deep cold chain connections in Miami.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The 2027 GCCA Convention will give refrigerated transportation providers and fleet executives an opportunity to examine how economic uncertainty, trade policy, AI adoption, and traceability requirements could affect temperature-controlled supply chains. For refrigerated carriers, discussions around technology and enhanced traceability could offer insight into evolving shipper expectations and operational requirements.