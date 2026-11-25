Peli BioThermal operates its own global service and manufacturing network and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. Its portfolio includes single-use and reusable shippers, along with solutions for transporting temperature-sensitive therapies. The company also recently expanded its cryogenic cell and gene therapy transport capabilities through the acquisition of Evo from BioLife Solutions.

MDP plans to provide capital, resources, and health care supply chain expertise to support Peli BioThermal's product growth, service network expansion, and further development of its capabilities.

Following the transaction, Peli BioThermal will continue operating with its existing teams and global service network. Customers can maintain their current business relationships and contacts, with no expected changes to day-to-day operations during the transition.

"I am incredibly proud of what the entire Peli BioThermal team has accomplished, the solutions we've developed and brought to market, the customers we've earned, and the patients we've helped reach life-changing treatments," said Sam Herbert, CEO of Peli BioThermal. "We are grateful to Pelican Products and Platinum Equity for their support in growing our business, broadening our portfolio, and extending our global reach. With MDP's long-term capital, resources, and strategic support, I am confident we are positioned to build on this success as we transition to a standalone company."

What this means for the trucking industry

Peli BioThermal's transition to an independent company could create opportunities to expand temperature-controlled packaging and services for pharmaceutical and health care shipments. For refrigerated carriers and logistics providers, the company's continued investment in its global network and packaging capabilities may support the movement of increasingly specialized, temperature-sensitive freight.