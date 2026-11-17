Quirch Foods acquires Mies Family Foods to expand Midwest distribution
Key takeaways
- Mies Family Foods added a 79,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility to Quirch Foods' network.
- The acquisition brings 20 refrigerated trucks into Quirch Foods' distribution operations.
- Quirch Foods gains a stronger Midwest presence and established regional foodservice customers.
Quirch Foods recently acquired Mies Family Foods to expand its Midwest distribution network and strengthen its regional market presence. The company, which operates as a global food distribution, cold storage, and logistics provider, added a Kansas City, Kansas-based distributor of fresh and frozen proteins and foodservice products through the acquisition.
Mies Family Foods serves retailers, specialty meat shops, restaurants, and other businesses throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area and surrounding Midwest markets. Its operations include a 79,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility and a fleet of 20 refrigerated trucks. The acquisition combines Mies Family Foods' regional customer relationships and market expertise with Quirch Foods' broader product portfolio and national distribution network.
“Quirch’s strength and stability position us to invest confidently in the future of our industry,” Joe Ward, president and CEO of Quirch Foods, said. “Bringing Mies Family Foods into Quirch is a strategic step in expanding our national footprint, deepening our Midwest presence, and delivering greater choice and value to our customers. We are proud to build on the Mies family’s legacy and extend our ‘Welcome to the Table’ spirit to the entire Mies family and team.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The acquisition expands Quirch Foods' refrigerated distribution capabilities in the Midwest, adding 20 refrigerated trucks and dedicated cold storage capacity. Combining Mies Family Foods' regional operations with Quirch's national distribution network could create opportunities to expand delivery coverage, strengthen customer service, and improve the reach of its refrigerated food supply chain.