Quirch Foods recently acquired Mies Family Foods to expand its Midwest distribution network and strengthen its regional market presence. The company, which operates as a global food distribution, cold storage, and logistics provider, added a Kansas City, Kansas-based distributor of fresh and frozen proteins and foodservice products through the acquisition.

Mies Family Foods serves retailers, specialty meat shops, restaurants, and other businesses throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area and surrounding Midwest markets. Its operations include a 79,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility and a fleet of 20 refrigerated trucks. The acquisition combines Mies Family Foods' regional customer relationships and market expertise with Quirch Foods' broader product portfolio and national distribution network.