Sunswap recently expanded its Endurance electric transport refrigeration system to urban trailer operations, developing a battery-powered solution to charge trailer tail lifts. The company worked with Noble Foods to adapt the system for urban deliveries and reduce reliance on traditional tail-lift charging cables connected to tractor units.

The new installation marks the first time Sunswap has used an Endurance battery to power a trailer's tail-lift battery in addition to its primary refrigeration function. The solution was developed in response to an operational challenge identified by Noble Foods and is designed to reduce cable damage, theft, replacement costs, and delivery disruptions.

The urban trailer, manufactured by Gray & Adams, uses the Endurance battery to charge the tail-lift battery without requiring an external charging cable or connection to the tractor. The system also powers the trailer's onboard camera and a warning light that alerts operators when the Endurance battery is running low.