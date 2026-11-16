Sunswap expands electric refrigeration to urban trailer operations
Key takeaways
- Sunswap's Endurance battery now powers both refrigeration and urban trailer tail-lift charging.
- Noble Foods has logged 3.3 million miles with 40 Endurance units, saving 12,865 gallons of diesel.
- The system eliminates the need for traditional tail-lift charging cables connected to tractors.
Sunswap recently expanded its Endurance electric transport refrigeration system to urban trailer operations, developing a battery-powered solution to charge trailer tail lifts. The company worked with Noble Foods to adapt the system for urban deliveries and reduce reliance on traditional tail-lift charging cables connected to tractor units.
The new installation marks the first time Sunswap has used an Endurance battery to power a trailer's tail-lift battery in addition to its primary refrigeration function. The solution was developed in response to an operational challenge identified by Noble Foods and is designed to reduce cable damage, theft, replacement costs, and delivery disruptions.
The urban trailer, manufactured by Gray & Adams, uses the Endurance battery to charge the tail-lift battery without requiring an external charging cable or connection to the tractor. The system also powers the trailer's onboard camera and a warning light that alerts operators when the Endurance battery is running low.
Noble Foods operates 40 Endurance units across its refrigerated fleet. Those units have accumulated 3.3 million miles, saving 12,865 gallons of diesel and avoiding 278,885 lb. of CO2, according to Sunswap.
"This is the first time we’ve used the Endurance battery to charge a tail-lift battery, alongside its primary role powering refrigeration,” said Nikolai Tauber, co-founder and CTO at Sunswap. “We've engineered a solution that removes the reliance on a connection to the tractor and addresses a genuine operational challenge. It's a good example of how electric technology gives us greater flexibility to develop practical solutions around the way our customers operate."
What this means for the trucking industry
Using an existing refrigeration battery to support other trailer functions could help fleets get more value from their electric equipment investments. For refrigerated carriers operating in urban environments, eliminating separate tail-lift charging cables could reduce maintenance costs and prevent delivery disruptions caused by damaged or missing cables.