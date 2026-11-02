Wickham Freight Lines buys Sunswap electric refrigeration unit to reduce reefer fuel costs

Wickham Freight Lines recently purchased a Sunswap Endurance battery-electric refrigeration unit, becoming the first Australian customer to buy the trailer refrigeration system. The company, which operates refrigerated freight services on long-distance routes, tested the technology before committing to the purchase.

The trial took place on a demonstrator trailer supplied by Protran Solutions, Sunswap's exclusive Australian distributor. The route covered 1,671 km (about 1,038 miles) from Sydney to Brisbane and back over 32 hours, with frozen meat and chilled eggs onboard.

The Endurance unit completed the trip with 62% battery capacity remaining, including seven hours of overnight operation without solar input. The trial required no plug-in charging or connection to the truck's power systems.