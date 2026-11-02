Wickham Freight Lines buys Sunswap electric refrigeration unit to reduce reefer fuel costs
Key takeaways
- Wickham Freight Lines purchased Australia's first Sunswap Endurance refrigeration unit.
- The 1,671-km trial finished with 62% battery capacity remaining.
- Solar charging and battery storage support refrigeration without diesel power or truck connections.
Wickham Freight Lines recently purchased a Sunswap Endurance battery-electric refrigeration unit, becoming the first Australian customer to buy the trailer refrigeration system. The company, which operates refrigerated freight services on long-distance routes, tested the technology before committing to the purchase.
The trial took place on a demonstrator trailer supplied by Protran Solutions, Sunswap's exclusive Australian distributor. The route covered 1,671 km (about 1,038 miles) from Sydney to Brisbane and back over 32 hours, with frozen meat and chilled eggs onboard.
The Endurance unit completed the trip with 62% battery capacity remaining, including seven hours of overnight operation without solar input. The trial required no plug-in charging or connection to the truck's power systems.
The battery-electric refrigeration system operates independently of diesel power, e-axles, and truck-derived electrical systems. Integrated solar panels recharge the battery during daylight operation, while onboard battery storage supports refrigeration during overnight travel, loading dock waits, and extended periods without sunlight.
The system also eliminates refrigeration fuel costs and removes the need to maintain an engine, fuel filter, or exhaust system. Its quieter operation supports deliveries in noise-sensitive urban areas and during overnight delivery windows.
"After putting Sunswap Endurance through its paces in genuine field conditions, we were genuinely impressed,” said Graham Keogh, managing director of Wickham Freight Lines. “The performance, reliability, and operational savings were beyond what we expected."
What this means for the trucking industry
Wickham's purchase provides an early example of how battery-electric refrigeration technology could reduce operating costs for refrigerated fleets. Completing a 1,671-km trip (about 1,038 miles) without plug-in charging demonstrates the potential for solar-assisted battery systems to support long-distance refrigerated transportation.