C.H. Robinson details regional refrigerated freight market conditions for November
Key takeaways
- Southeast refrigerated capacity is expected to remain balanced outside holiday-related tightening.
- Elevated fuel costs continue to influence refrigerated spot rates despite improving capacity.
- Pacific Northwest harvests are expected to keep outbound refrigerated capacity tight through November.
C.H. Robinson is outlining regional refrigerated truckload market conditions and rate expectations for November. The company reports differing capacity and pricing trends across the East Coast, Central U.S., and West Coast.
East Coast refrigerated truckload capacity and rate trends
Refrigerated freight conditions remain divided between the Northeast and Southeast. Southeastern markets have maintained relatively stable capacity and demand for several months, with balanced conditions expected to continue through November. Short-term capacity tightening is possible around Thanksgiving and other holiday-related food demand.
As capacity improved in the Northeast recently, spot rates remained elevated and continued to rise. Carrier operating costs, particularly fuel, are contributing to pricing pressure despite improved truck availability.
Rates are expected to begin leveling off in November, though winter weather could create additional increases as carriers become more selective about operating in affected markets.
Central U.S. refrigerated freight capacity and rate trends
Refrigerated capacity across the Central U.S. improved modestly during October, while rates remained relatively steady. Elevated fuel and operating costs continue to limit how quickly improved capacity translates into lower shipper rates.
South Central markets are expected to remain more favorable than northern regions. Northern and upper Midwest markets face greater sensitivity to falling temperatures, late-season agricultural freight, and carrier network adjustments for winter operations.
Overall, November is expected to bring relatively balanced supply and demand, although northern markets could experience more frequent capacity tightening as weather conditions become a greater factor.
West Coast refrigerated freight capacity and rate trends
Refrigerated freight conditions across the West vary between the Southwest and Pacific Northwest. Southwest capacity tightened moderately during October, but refrigerated freight remained considerably less constrained than dry van. Rates were relatively stable, rather than following the sharper increases seen in dry van markets.
The Pacific Northwest remains the region's primary pressure point. Seasonal harvests kept outbound capacity tight throughout October, with rates reaching new highs in successive weeks.
Tight conditions are expected to continue through November as agricultural products move to market and holiday food demand builds toward Thanksgiving. Capacity is expected to remain constrained until harvest-related freight volumes subside.
What this means for the trucking industry
Regional differences will remain important for refrigerated carriers and shippers planning November operations. While improved capacity in the Southeast, Central U.S., and Southwest offers some stability, elevated fuel costs continue to influence rates even where truck availability has improved.
For fleet managers, monitoring regional freight patterns, fuel expenses, and seasonal demand will be important when planning equipment utilization and negotiating rates. A more balanced market overall does not necessarily mean consistent capacity or pricing relief across all refrigerated lanes.