C.H. Robinson details regional refrigerated freight market conditions for November

C.H. Robinson is outlining regional refrigerated truckload market conditions and rate expectations for November. The company reports differing capacity and pricing trends across the East Coast, Central U.S., and West Coast.

East Coast refrigerated truckload capacity and rate trends

Refrigerated freight conditions remain divided between the Northeast and Southeast. Southeastern markets have maintained relatively stable capacity and demand for several months, with balanced conditions expected to continue through November. Short-term capacity tightening is possible around Thanksgiving and other holiday-related food demand.

As capacity improved in the Northeast recently, spot rates remained elevated and continued to rise. Carrier operating costs, particularly fuel, are contributing to pricing pressure despite improved truck availability.

Rates are expected to begin leveling off in November, though winter weather could create additional increases as carriers become more selective about operating in affected markets.

Central U.S. refrigerated freight capacity and rate trends

Refrigerated capacity across the Central U.S. improved modestly during October, while rates remained relatively steady. Elevated fuel and operating costs continue to limit how quickly improved capacity translates into lower shipper rates.

South Central markets are expected to remain more favorable than northern regions. Northern and upper Midwest markets face greater sensitivity to falling temperatures, late-season agricultural freight, and carrier network adjustments for winter operations.

Overall, November is expected to bring relatively balanced supply and demand, although northern markets could experience more frequent capacity tightening as weather conditions become a greater factor.