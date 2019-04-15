ACT Research: Equipment supply-freight demand imbalance coming

A freight recession is not out of the question, according to ACT Research’s (ACT) latest release of the North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK, but the easier call is a rate recession as truck supply-freight demand fall out of balance.

“While there is a very low probability and no expectation of an economy-wide recession in 2019, freight-related data points have been sufficiently bad in breadth and duration to note that a freight recession is possible,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst.

He elaborated, “That said, slower freight growth, an easing of driver supply constraints, the resumption of the long-run freight productivity trend, and strong Class 8 tractor fleet growth will increasingly pressure contract rates and by extension, trucker profitability in 2019.”

Regarding heavy vehicle demand, Vieth noted, “The rolling-over of ACT’s Dashboard guidance at the end of 2018 suggests today’s order weakness will transition from ‘too much backlog’ to an equipment supply-freight demand imbalance in the near future.”

Photo: ACT

Despite Vieth’s cautious tenor, he stated that the heavy commercial vehicle market continues to benefit from a still-broad spectrum of supply and demand-side triggers, including a freight rate markdown that is from record highs, desirable new technologies, better fuel economy, and for trailers increased demand for drop-and-hook to keep drivers moving.

Regarding ACT’s medium duty forecasts, Vieth said, “Preliminary March net orders, at 20k, were the lowest on both a nominal and seasonally adjusted basis since July 2018. Below trend demand reduced upward pressure on the forecast that has been in evidence since the first half of 2018.”

