Vnomics receives two new patents

Vnomics Corp., a provider of driver-friendly onboard fuel optimization solutions that combine real-time driver coaching and fuel efficiency insights, has received two new patents, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), including its first patent for in-cab coaching.

“These new patents illustrate the unique and innovative method that Vnomics employs to enable drivers of any and all vehicles to improve their fuel efficiency and meet fleet goals,” said Ed McCarthy, CTP, vice president of customer success and operations at Vnomics. “By providing immediate feedback for drivers so they can easily understand how their driving behaviors impact fuel economy, our True Fuel optimization solution is a proven method for increasing their engagement in saving and not wasting fuel.”

The new patents issued to Vnomics by USPTO, include:

Patent 10,037,711 - System and Method for In-Vehicle Operator Training covers the True Fuel system for assessing the operational efficiency of a vehicle operator to determine a desired behavior based on vehicle efficiency and for presenting feedback in real time of the driver’s assessed performance and improvement.

Patent 10,062, 301 - System and Method for In-Vehicle Operator Training covers the Vnomics exclusive True Fuel method for providing adaptable coaching for drivers in-cab based on their vehicle’s maintenance health and age. The True Fuel process, based on vehicle sensor information, is uniquely able to assess, in real-time, the current fuel performance of the truck based on its condition. Building on this information Vnomics can then adjust the coaching thresholds to customize them for each truck in a fleet so as to provide tailored feedback to drivers and thereby allowing the fuel efficiency performance to be fairly judged regardless of the vehicle they are operating.

Earlier in 2018, Vnomics received Patent 9,889,857 -- System and Method for Measuring and Reducing Vehicle Fuel Waste. Building on two previously awarded patents, this new patent covers the company’s method for detecting vehicle operational shortcomings related to fuel consumption by using on-vehicle sensors to determine whether fuel used during operation is wasted.

True Fuel by Vnomics establishes each truck’s potential fuel economy independent of route, load and other external factors, and then assists drivers to achieve that full potential through in-vehicle driver coaching. The driver fuel efficiency assessment and scoring model includes assessments of driver fuel efficiency in the key areas of driver impact on fuel economy.

Key fuel efficiency behaviors are rolled into a fair and balanced composite GPA-like assessment of the driver’s real-world fuel efficiency performance that is automatically normalized for operating conditions. Because it does not penalize drivers for things outside of their control, it is perceived by drivers as more fair and transparent than mpg-based models or other methods based on traditional telematics data.