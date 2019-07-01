Amp Americas sells ampCNG unit to American Natural Gas

Amp Americas recently closed the $41 million sale of its 20 ampCNG fueling stations to American Natural Gas (ANG).

Amp Americas, a pioneer in the renewable transportation fuel industry, plans to continue owning and operating its Indiana biogas operations through its Renewable Dairy Fuels (RDF) business unit, which produces 100% renewable natural gas from dairy waste. The company also said it will continue to invest in dairy RNG projects, and plans to break ground on two additional dairy biogas operations later this year.

Related: UPS announces large purchase of renewable natural gas

“ANG shares in our vision of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and moving the alternative fuel industry forward,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO of AMP Americas. “We are proud to be helping them further expand their network to over 60 CNG stations.

“This transaction gives us substantial runway for our next phase of growth and enables us to focus on our growing pipeline of dairy RNG projects.”

Related: ACT Expo notebook: A slew of electric, natural gas offerings

ANG, which will maintain headquarters in Saratoga Springs NY, said the acquisition bolsters its natural gas fueling infrastructure and complements its future expansion plans.

“Our acquisition of AMP CNG complements our overall company mission, helping America by making natural gas readily available for commercial and public use in vehicles.” said Andrew West, ANG CEO. “With mounting pressure to improve air quality and our environment, this acquisition is our step towards a more sustainable future.”