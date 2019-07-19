Volvo, Samsung set alliance on batteries for electric trucks

Volvo Group and Samsung SDI said they have agreed to a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the development and strengthening the long-term capabilities of electromobility.

The alliance covers joint development of battery packs specifically designed for Volvo’s truck applications. Samsung will provide battery cells and modules to meet the demand for the electric trucks, while Volvo will utilize the battery technology for assembly in manufacturing operations.

“The alliance with Samsung SDI is an important next step on our journey towards offering the world’s most truly sustainable transport system with fossil-free alternatives for our commercial vehicles,” said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group.

Young-Hyun Jun, CEO of Samsung SDI, said the company is “convinced that this alliance will provide superior offerings pertaining to energy, safety and sustainability to the commercial vehicle industry and beyond.”

In a blog post after the announcement, Andrea Fuder, Volvo’s chief purchasing officer, wrote that electromobility is redefining the automotive world, and “in the near future it will change city planning and infrastructure.”

Back in February, Volvo delivered its first all-electric vehicles – a refuse truck to waste and recycling company Renova in Sweden, and a distribution truck to logistics company DB Schenker, a German-based logistics company.

During the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May, the California Air Resources Board presented a $44.8 million check to the South Coast Air Quality Management District to help finance ongoing projects as part of the Volvo LIGHTS program.

The aim of the LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project is to demonstrate the ability of battery electric vehicles to improve freight and warehouse efficiencies, reduce emissions and improve air quality.