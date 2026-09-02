CMT launches Freight Safety Intelligence to improve carrier selection

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) recently launched Freight Safety Intelligence to give freight brokers current insights into carrier driving safety. The company, which develops telematics and AI technology for safer mobility, is expanding its road safety platform to the freight industry with a system that also gives carriers a way to demonstrate their safety performance.

Freight Safety Intelligence measures carrier driving risk based on real-world driving behavior. Freight brokers can use the safety signal as part of their carrier selection processes to better understand driving risk before assigning freight.

The platform uses data from carriers' existing telematics systems. Carriers voluntarily authorize their data through the platform and maintain control over what information they share.

CMT analyzes driving safety from the previous 90 days and generates a carrier-level safety score that is validated against actual accident risk. The recent data is intended to give brokers a more current view of driving behavior than existing safety records.

For carriers, the platform provides a way to use recent driving performance to demonstrate how safely they operate. CMT said this can help carriers differentiate themselves from competitors, strengthen broker confidence, and potentially compete for more business based on demonstrated safety performance.

Freight Safety Intelligence builds on CMT's DriveWell Fleet platform, which launched in January 2026 for commercial fleets and their insurers.

"Every day, millions of families share the road with commercial trucks, and every load moved by a safer carrier makes those families safer," said William V. Powers, co-founder and CEO of CMT. "For more than a decade, CMT has helped tens of millions of people become safer drivers, preventing over 126,000 crashes and 68,000 injuries. Freight Safety Intelligence brings that same approach to freight. When brokers can see which carriers drive the safest and reward them with more business, safety becomes key to how carriers grow. This changes the incentives for an entire industry and will make the roads safer for everyone."

What this means for the trucking industry

Freight Safety Intelligence could give freight brokers another data point when evaluating carriers, particularly when traditional safety records do not reflect recent driving behavior. For carriers, the platform creates a potential business benefit from maintaining and demonstrating strong safety performance.

The opt-in model also puts carriers in control of the telematics data they contribute. If brokers incorporate the resulting safety scores into carrier selection, recent driving performance could become a more visible factor in how carriers compete for freight.