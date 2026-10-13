CVSA reports 2026 Operation Safe Driver Week violations to highlight road safety
Key takeaways
- Speeding led the campaign's unsafe driving violations, with 1,003 warnings and 691 citations.
- Commercial drivers received 3,409 warnings and 1,956 citations during the week.
- More than 2,880 driver contacts ended with education rather than a warning or citation.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recently released the results of its 2026 Operation Safe Driver Week, reporting thousands of warnings and citations for unsafe driving behaviors among commercial motor vehicle and passenger vehicle drivers. The organization, which works with enforcement agencies and industry members to improve commercial motor vehicle safety, held the campaign July 12-18 in 36 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces, and Mexico. This year's focus was reckless, careless, and dangerous driving.
Law enforcement personnel interacted with 8,083 drivers across North America, issuing 3,968 warnings and 2,604 tickets or citations. Commercial motor vehicle drivers received 3,409 warnings and 1,956 tickets or citations, while passenger vehicle drivers received 559 warnings and 648 tickets or citations.
Speeding was the most frequently cited unsafe driving behavior, resulting in 1,003 warnings and 691 citations. Seat belt noncompliance led to 292 warnings and 311 citations, while texting or handheld device use resulted in 135 warnings and 181 citations.
For reckless, careless, and dangerous driving—the campaign's primary focus—officers issued 83 warnings and 33 citations. Commercial motor vehicle drivers received 50 warnings and 22 citations, while passenger vehicle drivers received 33 warnings and 11 citations.
Other reported violations included failure to obey traffic control devices, which resulted in 676 warnings and 344 citations, and improper lane changes, which led to 102 warnings and 45 citations. Officers also issued 17 warnings and 26 citations for drug- or alcohol-related violations.
More than 2,880 driver contacts resulted in neither a warning nor a citation, providing officers with an opportunity to discuss safe driving practices with drivers. CVSA distributed 64,450 educational postcards to industry and enforcement members, while Mexico distributed 12,428 outreach materials. A digital public awareness campaign developed with the Paramount/CBS network generated 16.4 million impressions.
Participating agencies also reported 974 human trafficking awareness or educational activities during the week.
What this means for the trucking industry
The results highlight areas where fleets can reinforce driver training and safety policies, particularly around speeding, seat belt use, and obeying traffic controls.
Although enforcement remains part of the effort, the large number of contacts that ended without a warning or citation shows how direct conversations can support safety education. Fleets can use these findings to review coaching priorities and remind drivers that safe driving practices protect both commercial drivers and everyone sharing the road.