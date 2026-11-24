Netradyne recently identified a midday peak in severe driving alerts across monitored U.S. fleets, highlighting an opportunity to improve driver coaching and safety programs. The company, which builds physical artificial intelligence (AI) technology for monitoring driving behavior, analyzed 18.3 million severe on-road alerts across twelve risky driving behaviors.

The analysis found that severe driving alerts peaked between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m., with consistently high volumes from 11:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Evening rush-hour alerts were 46% lower than the afternoon peak. The analysis included alerts related to speeding, following distance, traffic light adherence, and drowsiness, among other driving behaviors.

Distraction and following too closely accounted for more than 70% of severe alerts during the busiest 10-minute window. Nearly 90% of all severe alerts occurred on weekdays.