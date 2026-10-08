Autonomous notes: Aurora sees ’27 revenues jumping 150% versus late this year

Aurora Innovation’s finance chief recently told investors the autonomous trucking venture is at a “commercial inflection point” that could propel the company to more than $5 billion in revenue just a few years from now.

Before then, though, comes 2027 and more measured expectations. Speaking at Evercore ISI’s 9th Annual ADAS, AV & AI Forum late last month, CFO David Maday provided more details about the outlook that Aurora executives led by Chairman and CEO Chris Urmson had shared at an investor day a few days earlier. The short-term target: $200 million in 2027 revenues, which would be a 150% jump from the $80 million run rate at which Aurora’s leaders expect to end this year—as well as some 100 times the company’s second-quarter sales.

That top-line growth will include Aurora’s fleet going from about 200 trucks late this year to 1,000 by the end of 2027 thanks to a customer base that includes notable names such as Hirschbach, McLane, and Schneider. On the way to Aurora hitting that mark, Maday told the Evercore audience that its gross margins will turn positive and it should soon after hit another financial landmark.

“In 2028, we continue to expect that we will achieve positive cash flow on a run-rate basis,” Maday said. “All the enablers are in place to support this.”

And that $5 billion target? That’s been earmarked for 2030, when the Aurora team thinks the company will be running 30,000 trucks and have grown its gross margins to at least 60%. That can be better categorized as a vision compared to the more concrete 2027 financial guidance, but Maday said the momentum is building quickly.

“Our market today is all about the promise. This is why I’ve been so excited about where we’re changing this from [being] about the promise to actually a commercial inflection point where [OEMs] can start to see tangible, real value.”

Kodiak’s founder talks long-haul focus

Also preparing for a ramp is the Kodiak AI team led by founder and CEO Don Burnette. By year’s end, the company plans to launch a partnership with IKEA that will run driverless routes between Dallas and Houston. It’ll be a manifestation of the sharper focus on long-haul autonomy—as opposed to the industrial and defense applications Kodiak has also been working on—that Burnette has championed in the past year and discussed at the Evercore conference.