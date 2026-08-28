Gatik secures $200M to scale driverless middle-mile operations

Driverless trucking venture Gatik has finalized a $200 million financing round that co-founder and CEO Gautam Narang says will let the nine-year-old company “scale with speed and discipline.”

Narang and his team have built a customer roster that includes Walmart, Kroger, and Canada’s Loblaws chain, as well as PepsiCo, which expanded its work with Gatik this summer. Using Isuzu medium-duty trucks (the OEM invested $30 million in Gatik in 2024), the company focuses on high-frequency operations from distribution centers to stores. Coming into 2026, Gatik trucks had completed about 60,000 fully driverless deliveries. In announcing the $200 million in funding, Narang’s team said that number now stands at 85,000.

“This round […] is a clear validation of Gatik’s commercial leadership in autonomous freight,” Narang said in a statement. “We have built Gatik with real revenue, deep customer demand, and AI-driven autonomous technology proven every day in live supply chains. This round gives us the capital to scale with speed and discipline, serve the world’s largest companies, and define the future of autonomous freight.”